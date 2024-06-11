Coca-Cola ad reappears hours after it was removed 

Coca-Cola Bangladesh's recent advertisement has reappeared on its YouTube channel just hours after it was removed.

The advertisement showed that Coca-Cola is not an Israeli product, pointing out that it has been enjoyed for 138 years by people in 190 nations, including Bangladesh.

It drew a massive backlash on social media platforms.

Coca-Cola's YouTube channel has also turned off its comments section for this video.

Earlier, the actor in the advertisement Saraf Ahmed Zibon said he was always against any form of human rights violation, the Coca-Cola ad is part of my professional life.

His statement further enraged his fans online.

One of the comments from his post reads, "You wouldn't have suffered much if you didn't choose this ad in a time like this."

"Coca-Cola has a factory in Palestine, whether it is occupied by Palestine, whether there is a violation of international law - surely such facts should have been verified before advertising," reads another comment.