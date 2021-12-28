Coast Guard rescues 7 stranded fishermen

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has rescued seven fishermen from a floating fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Cox's Bazar.

Lieutenant Khandakar Monif Taki, media officer at BCG headquarters, confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Taki said, "The fishing boat, "FV Mayer Dua Salma," with the seven fishermen, went fishing in the Bay of Bengal on 21 December. The engine of the boat broke down on 26 December and kept floating in the sea."

After getting the information, members of the Coast Guard's Cox's Bazar outpost rescued the stranded fishermen on Monday night (27 December).