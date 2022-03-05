Coal-laden vessel sinks in River Pashur

05 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Photo: Collected
A vessel carrying over 600 metric tons of coal to Dhaka has capsized in the River Passur near the Sundarbans in the district's Mongla upazila.

The accident occurred off the Mongla port on Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

The Dhaka-bound "MV-Naumi" sank in the river as a crack had developed in the vessel, said deputy harbour master of Mongla port, Captain Shahadat Hossain.

Fortunately, all the 10 crew members of the vessel were rescued by local fishermen and the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

"Already, a notice has been issued to the owner of the vessel to take steps within 15 days to remove the vessel from the river," said Captain Shahadat.

Bangladesh / vessel capsize

