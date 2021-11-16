Coal-laden cargo vessel sinks in Mongla, 5 missing  

Five crew members have gone as a coal-laden cargo vessel capsized in the Passur river of Monga port's Harbaria point on Monday night.

The cargo vessel MV Fardin-1 sank around 9:30pm after beinghit by a foreign vessel, according to a press release from Bangladesh Coast Guard.

Md Lokman Hossain, a staff of the foreign vessel and also supervisor of a contract farm M/S T Haque, said that the cargo vessel was heading towards Dhaka after uploading coal from a foreign vessel ' Elina B' at the port.

The accident took place when the Panama flag carrying MV Hand Park vessel (mother vessel) hit the cargo vessel while leaving port after unloading goods.

A team of coast guard is trying to rescue the missing crew members, said the release.

According to the harbour department of the Mongla port, the cargo vessel sank partially. There will be no impact on vessel operation in the port.

Necessary steps will be taken to retrieve the vessel.

