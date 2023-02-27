CMP's dog squad formation hit by funds delay

Related News

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The overall progress in the formation of a highly-anticipated dog squad, or K9 squad, in the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) appears to be at a slower pace, despite the allocation of 20 dogs and necessary manpower, owing to delays in disbursal of funds and lack of proper action required.

"The construction of the two-storey building of the dog squad has not yet been completed. The first floor has been completed so far. There was a little problem due to not getting the money on time," CMP Deputy Commissioner (Estate) Mostain Hossain told The Business Standard.

"We hope to complete the building construction within the next six months," he added.

He said that construction of the two-storey dogs facility started almost a year ago in the Monsurabad Police Lines in the city. A total of 20 trained dogs will be housed there. 

On the condition of anonymity, a deputy commissioner ranked official told TBS that as many as 20 officials assigned to the project are passing idle time in Dhaka.

In May last year, a team of eight members of the CMP underwent training on dog squad management and operation in the Netherlands. There, two constables-- Russell Chandra Dey and Shah Alam went into hiding and the remaining six were brought back home. 

Currently, the CMP is not able to start operation of the dog squad as the construction of the building is not done on time, the official added.

BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury told TBS that there is no alternative to a trained police force for the protection of thousands of industrial factories and city dwellers, including the Chattogram Port and the EPZ.

"It was necessary to add a dog squad to the CMP before. I hope the Police Headquarters will take speedy measures in this regard," he said, adding the BM Container Depot fire incident sparked fears of sabotage in the port city last year.

In 2014, the then commissioner of the CMP, Abdul Jalil Mondal, took the initiative to include a dog squad in the port city metropolitan police.

In March 2015, authorities at a meeting at the Police HQ decided to add dog squads to four metropolitan police units in the country, including the CMP. A policy decision was also taken to buy German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois dogs in this regard.

Nearly six years after the decision, on December 19, 2021, a letter sent to the Police HQ signed by Additional Commissioner (Administration and Finance) of CMP Sana Shamimur Rahman mentioned the necessity of forming a dog squad for eight reasons, including ensuring security of Chattogram Port, Shah Amanat International Airport, stadiums, star-rated hotels and important events, strengthening anti-narcotics drives, conducting operations to detect explosives and ensuring safety of VVIPs.

In the letter, CMP called for the formation of a dog (K-9) unit comprising a team of 52 men and initially 20 dogs, headed by a deputy commissioner.

It also asserted a plan to increase the number of dogs to 35 in phases. Fifteen dogs were asked to be added in the fiscal year 2021-22, 10 others in 2022-23 and 10 in 2023-24.

The CMP initially asked for 20 dogs in the squad-- six Labradors and four German Shepherds for narcotics detection, two Labradors for currency detection and four Labradors for explosives detection -- and four German Shepherds.

Headed by a deputy commissioner, the team will consist of one veterinary officer, one inspector, two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, 40 constables (dog handlers) and three cleaners, it recommended.

As Chattogram is a port city, the CMP has different activities and responsibilities compared to any other unit of the Bangladesh Police. A sufficient number of dogs are required to perform duties in the city's busy working environment, said the proposal.

Dog Squad / K9 squad / CMP

