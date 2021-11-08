CMP to use special colours to identify gas-run buses

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) will use special coloured identification signs to differentiate between CNG-run public transports from the diesel-run ones.

Although the government has increased the fares of diesel-run vehicles, CNG-operated public transports in Chattogram are too charging extra fares from the commuters.

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) of CMP, Shyamol Kumar Nath told The Business Standard (TBS) on Monday (8 November) that the decision was taken to resolve the current problem.

"We will direct the transport owners to mark the gas-run vehicles with special colours," he said.

Ali Hossain, deputy commissioner (Traffic-North), said, "We are thinking of using special colours to identify CNG-run public transport. A mark of that colour will be drawn on the body of the vehicle, which will help the passengers to recognise the gas and diesel operated vehicles."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chattogram Executive Magistrate Eki Mitra Chakma told TBS that a mobile court led by two executive magistrates will operate from Tuesday to monitor the increased fares in the port city.

"Drivers will not be able to charge even one taka extra from the government-fixed fare. We have will have inspectors with us who will monitor it and make a decision," he said.

The government – following a meeting between BRTA and transport owners on Sunday – had increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.

It said that the new fares are not applicable for CNG-run vehicles.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, citing a volatile global market for crude oil.

