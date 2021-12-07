CMH performs liver transplant surgery successfully

CMH performs liver transplant surgery successfully

The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka performed a liver transplant surgery on a lance corporal successfully on Monday (6 December). 

Retired lance corporal Zahirul Haque has received a liver transplant donated by his cousin, Abdur Rashid. 
 
A team of senior specialists of the Nephrology and Urology unit of the hospital performed the transplant under the supervision of Professor Kamrul Hasan, a renowned specialist of the Center for Kidney Disease & Urology Hospital. 

The Directorate General of Armed Forces and Medical Services, the consultant surgeon general, the consultant and chief physicians, and commandant at CMH Dhaka cooperated in the procedure. 

The country's first liver transplant was performed at CMH in 1982 and the service is still available there. 

