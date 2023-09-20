Climate vulnerable countries need deep-sea research support: Momen

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh foreign minister laid emphasis on scientific research on sustainable management of deep sea to combat climate change.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the international community to give priority to the climate vulnerable countries in providing financial and technical support on deep-sea scientific research.

He made the appeal at the high-level event jointly organised by Bangladesh, Argentina and the International Seabed Authority (ISA) on the sidelines of 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, according to a foreign ministry's press release.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Momen, International Seabed Authority (ISA) Secretary General Michael Lodge and Tonga Foreign Minister Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu gave welcome speeches while Prime Minister of Cook Island Mark Brown presented the keynote paper. 

The Bangladesh foreign minister laid emphasis on scientific research on sustainable management of deep sea to combat climate change. 

At the meeting, participating countries including Bangladesh joined a "Global Call to Action for accelerating SDGs through Deep-Sea Research, Technology Development and Innovations". 

Under the call, the international community was urged to make investment on deep sea research.  

