Click magazine’s victory celebration to begin on 9 Dec

Picture: Facebook

Chattogram-based lifestyle and business magazine 'Click' organising its victory celebration event 'Click Bijoy Utsab-2021' at the port city, as it does every year.

The two-day victory fest will be held at the city's GEC Convention Centre on 9 and 10 December.

The festival, featuring an entrepreneur fair, band show, including fashion shows with traditional costumes and cultural programs, will be open to all from 10am to 10pm on both days.

The magazine, like in previous years, will present heroic honour to six eminent personalities of Chattogram. It will also recognise contributions of seven youths with youth icon honours.

Freedom Fighter Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, former Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University, Professor Anwarul Azim Arif, Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Shireen Akhter, Ekushey Padak-winning actor Ahmed Iqbal Haider, former Chittagong City Corporation administrator and veteran politician, Khorshed Alam Sujon, and businessman and industrialist, Tarafder Ruhul Amin, have been nominated for the heroic honours.

The youth icons nominated are – Zahirul Islam Rinku, managing director, PHP Shipbreaking Yard; Tipu Sultan, president, Junior Chamber Chittagong Cosmopolitan; Aminul Hoque Babu, human rights activist; Saiduzzaman Kiron, engineer; Sarwar Sumon, chattogram bureau chief, Daily Samakal; AAKM Shahid Chowdhury, entrepreneur, and Jinat Sohana Chowdhury, organiser.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Mominur Rahman will inaugurate the Click Bijoy Utsab at 6pm on 9 December. On the second and last day of the event, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, A J M Nasir Uddin, will inaugurate the honorary award giving ceremony around 6pm.

Professor Dr. Anupam Sen will be present at the event as chief guest.