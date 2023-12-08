Clear skies expected in Dhaka from today

Citizens face disruptions in their daily routines as Cyclone Michaung continues to bring persistent rain to Dhaka, with the last working day of the week marked by day-long rainfall.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Thursday forecast that the continuous rain will likely cease by Friday.

In a 72-hour forecast released on Thursday morning, the Met Office reported a gradual weakening of the cyclone. Although moderate to heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, meteorologists believe it will subside by night.

Md Bazlur Rashid from the Met Office's Storm Warning Centre said, "The cyclone is weakening, so there is less chance of rain on Friday, although the sky will be cloudy."

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Originating as a low-pressure system in the South Andaman Sea on 29 November, Cyclone Michaung has evolved from a deep depression into a cyclone and is now moving towards northern Andhra Pradesh, India, gradually losing intensity. Drizzling rain and light winds began in Dhaka and across the country from Wednesday night, resulting in light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

Continuous rain in Dhaka created challenges for residents, especially office-goers commuting. Traffic jams were reported at various locations, putting added pressure on buses. Those using rickshaws or CNG auto-rickshaws faced extra charges due to limited motorbike movement in the rain.

Meanwhile, concerns arose among farmers across the country, as winter vegetables, Aman paddy, and various crops, including potatoes, onions, and mustard, are at risk. The Department of Agricultural Extension assured that a single day's rain poses minimal danger, advising farmers to proactively build canals for water drainage.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

In Munshiganj, known for potato cultivation, 20-30% of the land is planted with potatoes. Officials advise against planting new potatoes in wet fields to avoid potential rotting in yet-to-sprout seeds.

The cyclone impact brought continuous rain to Jashore from Tuesday night to all day Wednesday, recording 45 millimetres of rainfall. This has led to water accumulation in most fields, raising concerns about increased pests and diseases in crops, along with disruptions in overall production.