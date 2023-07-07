Off to class: The Pupil School Bus easing parents' headaches

Chattogram-based startup Pupil School Bus provides app-based commuting services for school-going children to relieve their parents of safety concerns, traffic congestion and time constraints. Photo: Courtesy

Start the day with a struggle to find a ride. Brave the brutal traffic to drop your child to school. Return and repeat the process when school ends.

This is the everyday routine most parents dread.

But the practice can soon become a relic of the past.

Pupil School Bus, a Chattogram startup, has begun providing safe and reliable school rides to children.

Photo: Courtesy

About 250 primary students are now taking the bus service, easing their school journey and allowing parents to concentrate on their office or home duties.

The buses are equipped with GPS technology to provide real-time tracking and monitoring of the vehicles. The service also provides female guides who ride with the children, giving parents peace of mind.

Afnan Hossain, a third-grade student of Ispahani Public School, takes the bus service for his school ride. His parents are now relieved to find the bus saving them half the cost and sparing them the traffic sufferings.

Photo: Courtesy

Female parents, especially working mothers, seem more excited about the school bus service.

Afnan's mother Reenat Jahan says the service's SMS system and ride-along guide keep her tension-free.

The idea

Md Abdur Rashid Sohag, the founder and CEO of Pupil School Bus, came to realise the need for such a service when in November last year, a parent was seriously injured after falling from an auto-rickshaw in the port city while returning from school with his daughter.

"The incident made me sad. I came to the office and thought that an initiative should be taken to alleviate the suffering of the students in their journey to school," Sohag told TBS.

Sohag began to talk to parents and school authorities and the depth of the problem became more evident to him. He found parents waste valuable time taking their children to school.

Besides, even after dropping off their children, parents stay anxious as they need to bring their children back from school.

He then sprang into action and started Pupil School Bus with four partners in February this year with an investment of Tk20 lakh.

Parents appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are in safe hands during their daily commute, Sohag said.

"School administrations value the professionalism and efficiency of Pupil School Bus, which allows them to focus on providing quality education while leaving transportation concerns in capable hands," Sohag added.

The service

The startup now provides services to 250 students of Ispahani Public School, St Mary's School, Bawa School, and Al-Maghrib International School.

The service has six Hi-Ace microbuses for six separate routes. Each bus takes two trips daily. Two more hi-tech micros are being added for elementary students.

The company provides AC vehicles for a monthly fee of Tk4,450 and Tk3,450 for non-AC.

The startup plans to start services on all routes of Chattogram City this year. Besides, four large buses will be added to transport secondary school students next July.

These buses will transport students of Bawa School, Collegiate School, Nasirabad Girls School, and Aunkur Society School.

Pupil School Bus plans to expand its operation in the capital Dhaka in 2024.

Currently, 17 people work in the company.

Tech and safety

The company developed a user-friendly mobile application that allows parents and school authorities to track the real-time location of the buses, ensuring transparency and peace of mind.

The app also provides notifications for pick-up and drop-off times, facilitating efficient communication between all stakeholders.

Lutfur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director of Pupil School Bus, said the company employs highly trained drivers and female guides who prioritise the safety and security of the students.

"Additionally, the buses are equipped with modern safety features, including GPS tracking systems and surveillance cameras, to provide an added layer of security," he added.