Clarification on Netra news story

Our attention has been drawn to a news published on netranews website on 11 August involving the Maheshkhali LPG terminal in which The Business Standard was mentioned.

Since the website dragged us into their story, we believe we must clarify to our readers our position regarding the Maheshkhali LPG terminal story that we ran in February and subsequently withdrew from our website.

We ran a story on the Maheshkhali LPG terminal on 21 February. The story suggested that the deal was being awarded to a certain consortium. However, following publication and upon receiving further information, we found some factual inconsistencies and therefore withdrew the story from our website.

The $305 million Maheshkhali LPG terminal deal is yet to be finalised and the selection process for the deal is far from complete.

However, unfortunately netranews used our withdrawn content and made their own story to smear the government and question the necessity of the whole project.

We categorically reject the slander that we have taken down the story under any pressure.

TBS

