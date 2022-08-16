Civil society needs 'space, enabling conditions': Bachelet

Bangladesh

UNB
16 August, 2022, 08:05 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:06 am

Related News

Civil society needs 'space, enabling conditions': Bachelet

UNB
16 August, 2022, 08:05 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:06 am
Civil society needs &#039;space, enabling conditions&#039;: Bachelet

Civil society needs "space, and enabling conditions" to play their crucial role in identifying and helping resolve human rights challenges, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday.

She had "important exchanges" with a diverse range of civil society actors in the city, according to her office.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at a city hotel, rights activist and coordinator of Nijera Kori Khushi Kabir said they talked about the human rights situation in Bangladesh highlighting both "positive aspects and weaknesses" and the areas where corrective measures are needed.

"These issues were discussed clearly and openly," she said.  

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said she highlighted the challenges and role of international rights bodies.

She said issues of democracy, digital security, accountability, good governance and environment came up for discussion in the meeting. , 

Barrister Sara Hossainm, who received the US Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Award, said they shared the issues of those who work on human rights and provide legal support.

Bachelet is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday morning. She will make a statement on her four-day visit in the afternoon before her departure.

She had meetings with four ministers, including Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Sunday.

The top executive of the UN Human Rights body will also interact with the forcibly displaced Rohingya people during her Cox's Bazar trip.

Through this visit, she would be equipped with concrete information to press hard for the repatriation of the Myanmar nationals to the ancestral homeland Rakhine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bachelet arrived in Dhaka Sunday morning as Bangladesh continued "constructive dialogue" with her for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Top News

Michelle Bachelet / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

10m | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

16h | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

20h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

21h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

15m | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

15m | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

12h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?