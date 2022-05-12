Circular issued banning low-priority foreign trips of govt officials

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 05:38 pm

Related News

Circular issued banning low-priority foreign trips of govt officials

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 05:38 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Low priority foreign trips including exposure visits, study tour, APA and innovation tour, and workshops/seminars have been banned for all government officials until further notice.

A circular, issued by the finance ministry on Thursday, said that the decision was taken in the context of post-Covid economic recovery and ongoing global crisis.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the government will not undertake costly but low-priority projects like making a new road, constructing or repairing a building or buying new cars now.

"We are postponing projects that require foreign currencies while the delayed implementation will not hurt the economy eventually," the finance minister added.

Key factors that compelled the government to come up with the decision include spiked import cost overpassing the export earnings, gradual fall in remittance until recently and dwindling foreign loans and grants for Covid management. All these points caused the country's foreign currency reserve to fall to $41 billion, which was at $48.6 billion in August last year.

Top News

Foreign travel / government officials / tour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

5h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

7h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

9h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

2h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

2h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

9h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert