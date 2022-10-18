CIID seizes 107 tonnes of clothes for exploiting bond facility

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials have seized 107 tonnes of cloth from a warehouse in Chattogram for allegedly trying to sell them in the open market after importing under the bond facility.

Customs officials said Goldtex Garments Limited, a Savar-based 100% export-oriented Chinese company, imported products worth Tk5.10 crore through Chattogram port at the beginning of this month.

However, the company kept the products in a warehouse in Halishahar area of Chattogram and stored them for sale in the open market instead of keeping them in its own bonded warehouse.

As per the customs officials, it is prohibited to sell products imported under bond facility in the open market.

For the 107 tonnes of products that have been seized were imported with a duty exemption of Tk2.88 crore, they said.

Bashir Ahmed, additional director general of the CIID, Chattogram, told The Business Standard, "Duty-free facilities for importing these products are provided to encourage export. But some dishonest exporters and C&F agents are selling this sorts of products in the open market, depriving the government of huge amount of revenue."