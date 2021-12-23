CID can gain information about TikTokers upon request

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will now be able to receive information about TikTok users upon request from the video-focused social networking service.

This will help law enforcement curb rumours and propaganda circulating on social media, said Special Superintendent of the Cyber Crime Command and Control Centre of CID, Muhammad Rezaul Masud, after meeting with the Public Policy Manager of TikTok (South Asia), Prachi Bhucha, on Wednesday.

Special Superintendent Masud said, "TikTokers will not be able to hide their identities anymore after involvement in criminal activities and we will receive information about suspicious accounts from TikTok authorities."

TikTok has also assured the CID that they will prioritise any content removal requests they receive from the specialised intelligence and investigation wing of the Bangladesh Police.

A few days ago, some videos on TikTok showing young people dressed up and acting as the police, alarmed law enforcement. Later, CID spoke with TikTok authorities virtually which was followed by Wednesday's meeting.