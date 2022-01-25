CID arrested 5 former SUST students: SMP

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police has arrested five former students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

"CID has arrested 5 people in Dhaka. I heard they are former students of SUST. However, I do not know the reason for their detention and whether there is any previous case against them," Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Nisharul Arif told The Business Standard on Tuesday (25 January).

Adding that the nabbed former SUST students are being brought to Sylhet, the SMP Commissioner said: "I will be able to tell the details after they are handed over to us."

Earlier, law enforcement forces detained them from different parts of the capital.

Family and friends allege they were detained for providing financial support to the ongoing student protest demanding the resignation of SUST Vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.