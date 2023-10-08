China to continue support for materialising Vision- 2041: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
08 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

China to continue support for materialising Vision- 2041: Home minister

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised on mutual cooperation and development in infrastructure, information technology, new energy and agriculture of the two countries

BSS
08 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 06:51 pm
The home minister addressing a seminar on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of the People&#039;s Republic of China on 8 October. Photo: BSS
The home minister addressing a seminar on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China on 8 October. Photo: BSS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has expressed his hope that China's participation in the development of Bangladesh will continue to materialise the Vision- 2041.

"As China is a trusted friend of Bangladesh and the relationship between the two countries is improving day by day, it will continue its support to Bangladesh in future," he said.

Addressing a seminar on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, the home minister recalled father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's state visit to China in 1952 and 1957. During that visit, Bangabandhu met Chinese leaders Mao Setung and Chou En Lai.

The Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum organised the seminar with its chairman, former minister Dilip Barua in the chair, where Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Professor Imtiaz Ahmad of Dhaka University, former ambassador Munshi Faiz and dignitaries spoke on the occasion.

The home minister said Bangabandhu wrote a book titled "Amar Dekha Naya China" and described his experiences of visiting China.

Kamal, also a veteran freedom fighter, said the relationship between the two countries is gradually improving after visits from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China in 2010, 2014 and 2019 and also the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh in 2016.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised on mutual cooperation and development in infrastructure, information technology, new energy and agriculture of the two countries and gave instructions for strategic development of the bilateral relations at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on 23 August said the home minister.

The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh said Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum created attention to China's development and China-Bangladesh relation and contributed a lot by putting forward valuable suggestions for the development of bilateral relations.

"Over the past 74 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China has undergone earth-shaking changes, and created the "two miracles" rarely seen elsewhere in the world, namely rapid economic development and long-term social stability," he said.

The Chinese envoy said, our bilateral ties have been defined by mutual trust and joint development, setting up an example of win-win cooperation between the countries of different sizes. The everlasting friendship between the people of the two countries has been continuing from generation to generation."

He said the political mutual trust between China and Bangladesh has been continuously enhanced, adding, "This August, the two leaders held a successful meeting in South Africa after four years, providing strategic guidance for the development of China-Bangladesh relations."

Yao Wen said China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding the national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and in opposing external interference, so that the country can maintain domestic unity and stability and achieve development and revitalization.

"The future of Bangladesh can only be determined by the people of Bangladesh. I have full confidence in the bright future of Bangladesh and China-Bangladesh relations," he said.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Bangladesh-China / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

11h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

11h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

54m | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

8h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1d | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories