Children of Bede community in Lakshmipur get new clothes for Eid

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, new clothes were distributed among more than a hundred children of the Bede community on the bank of Meghna River in Lakshmipur.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salah Uddin Tipu distributed the clothes among the children at Majuchaudhurirhat in Lakshmipur today (16 June).

The children who received the clothes are studying at Dhibar Bidya Niketan in the area. A discussion meeting was organised on the occasion in the school premises by a voluntary organisation named 'Manobotai Dharmo'.

Presided over by Ashfakur Rahman Mamun, advisor of Manobotai Dharmo, the event was attended by North Hamchadi Union Parishad Chairman Nazrul Islam, businessman Sharif Mollah, and Manobotai Dharmo President Shankar Majumdar, among others.