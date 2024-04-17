Child dies after being slapped for not eating

Bangladesh

UNB
17 April, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:19 am

Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

A five-year-old girl hit a wall and died after being slapped by her father in the Barabazar area under Hazaribagh police station of the capital on Tuesday.

The deceased name is Jannatul (5), the only daughter of Md Rasel, a Laguna driver of Dakshin Aicha Upazila of Bhola district.

Her uncle, Md Rahad, said that Jannatul was not eating properly. Because of this, her father got angry and slapped her, but she got injured by hitting her head against the wall. She later died while being taken to the hospital.

Noor Mohammad, OC of Hazaribagh police station, said that the child's mother has filed a murder case against the child's father in Hazaribagh Police Station.

The child's father, Laguna driver Md Rasel has been arrested.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem, said SI Nadir Shah, Sub-Inspector of Hazaribagh Police Station.

