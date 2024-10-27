Chief justice proposes separate secretariat for judiciary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 03:49 pm

The move aimed at enhancing the independence and functionality of the judicial branch, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court’s public relations office today (27 October).

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Law, advocating for the establishment of a separate secretariat dedicated to the judiciary. 

The move aimed at enhancing the independence and functionality of the judicial branch, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court's public relations office today (27 October).

According to the press release, the Chief Justice shared a roadmap for judicial reforms in his speech on 21 September at the Supreme Court's main building. 

The event was attended by the interim government's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Supreme Court judges, Judicial Reform Commission head and former Appellate Division Justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, and leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

In his address, the chief justice emphasised the importance of judicial independence and institutional separation. 

"This proposal, crafted with input from both divisions of the Supreme Court, seeks to establish an independent secretariat for the judiciary to ensure transparent governance for lower court judges," the statement read.

The proposal highlights the urgent need for a dedicated judicial secretariat to address increasing caseloads and administrative duties.

It stated that a separate secretariat would enable greater transparency in judicial discipline, transfers, promotions, and other administrative matters, thereby ensuring the judiciary's true independence. 

