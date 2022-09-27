Chhatra League, Chhatra Dal clash at DU 

Activists of Bangladesh Chatra League (BCL) and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Dhaka University unit have engaged in a clash on campus.

The clash erupted Tuesday (27 September) afternoon when JCD DU unit leaders and workers came to meet the Vice-Chancellor at DU.

JCD leaders alleged that at least seven of their workers were injured in the clash when BCL activists attacked them near Sir AF Rahman Hall of DU.

Newly elected leaders of the JCD DU unit were asked to meet the DU VC Prof Dr Akteruzzaman who assured them of safety.

Compounding the unease, the BCL also set a meeting with VC in the afternoon.

BCL workers of the institution reportedly took positions at the entrances of the campus to repel JCD leaders' entry.

DU sources said the JCD was forced to leave the campus in 2010 and did not get any chance to enter the campus till 2019, the year of the latest Dhaka University Central Student Union election.

Since 2019, the JCD men practised politics on the campus but on 26 May this year, dozens of leaders and activists of the JCD and BCL were injured as they clashed on the Dhaka University campus. After the clash, BCL men took positions everywhere on the campus pushing the JCD men out of campus.

