Checking whether BNP involved in Bangabazar fire: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is looking into whether the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had any hand in the Bangabazar fire on Tuesday that gutted thousands of shops.

He mentioned that the BNP will not be spared if found involved in causing the fire after failing in its political movement.

Obaidul Quader made the comments on Thursday while addressing an iftar distribution ceremony as the chief guest. The event was organised by Lalbagh Thana Awami League at Azimpur Colony ground in Dhaka on Thursday.

Obaidul Quader said the opposition party is trying to politicise the Bangabazar fire without standing by the affected people. "Even if one dies of lightning, the BNP says it is Awami League's fault"

The BNP is staging blockades even during Ramadan, he said and vowed to take action if people suffer for its actions.

He called upon the opposition party to leave aside corrupt politics and work for the people.

"The party has started its march towards demise with road march with no participation of the people and will not be able to stand with broken knees," he said.

People have confidence in Sheikh Hasina and will elect her in the next elections, he added.

Referring to the caretaker government, Quader said the people do not want the system back and have another situation like 1/11.