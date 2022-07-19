Check when load shedding will hit your area in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 08:23 pm

Bangladesh Power Development Board has released the list of areas and timing of load shedding in Chattogram following the government's instructions as part of the austerity measures. 

The load shedding time schedule of the PDB Chittagong zone from 7pm to 12am was published on the BPDB website on Tuesday (19 July). 

Initially, the amount of load shedding has been fixed at 100 MW.

PDB Chittagong South Zone (Distribution) Chief Engineer Rezaul Karim said the timing of load shedding is not constant. 

"After planning for a possible load shedding of 100 MW, even 200 MW of load shedding might be needed. It may not be possible to implement these plans fully. We have 450 feeders. It also becomes difficult to control so many feeders at the same time. Yesterday we sent a draft plan. We are trying to follow this plan from tomorrow if not today (Tuesday)," he told The Business Standard. 

The government on Monday directed to close shops and markets at 8pm daily as part of its measures to save electricity amid global fuel crisis.

Punitive actions will be taken if anyone keeps their shops open after the time, according to a decision taken by the Prime Minister's Office. 

Besides, mosques and other religious places have been asked not to use air conditioners except for during prayer times.

The government has also decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants currently in operation across the country until further notice.

It has also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

