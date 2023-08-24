Check posts to be set up at all points to prevent Rohingyas from fleeing camps

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 06:10 pm

A delegation of the government on Rohingyas holds a meeting at the RCO office situated Rohingya Camp-17 in Ukhiya on Wednesday (23 August). Photo: Courtesy
A delegation of the government on Rohingyas holds a meeting at the RCO office situated Rohingya Camp-17 in Ukhiya on Wednesday (23 August). Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of the government has decided to set up check posts at all entry and exit points in Cox's Bazar to prevent Rohingya refugees from fleeing the camps.

During a meeting on Wednesday (23 August), the delegation also reached a consensus on conducting mobile court operations if deemed necessary in this regard.

Chaired by Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Tofail Islam, the meeting took place at the RCO office situated Rohingya Camp-17 in Ukhiya.

Among others, Chattogram range DIG Nurey Alam Mina, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran, commanding officers of 8, 14, and 16 Armed Police Battalion (APBn), and Ukhiya Upazila nirbahi officer attended the meeting.

Several officials who attended the meeting said the meeting covered a range of topics, including enhancing intelligence surveillance to counter infiltration, monitoring the interaction between members and local miscreants, and identifying whereabouts of Arsa terrorists at Zero Point.

Comments

