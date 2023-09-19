Chattogram Zoo to welcome hippos in exchange for tigers

Chattogram Zoo, renowned for its successful tiger breeding program that saw the population grow from two to 16 in just six years, is gearing up to welcome a pair of hippos in exchange for a pair of tigers. The hippos are scheduled to arrive from Dhaka National Zoo on 20 September 2023. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Chattogram Zoo, celebrated for its remarkable tiger breeding programme that witnessed the tiger population soar to 16 in just six years, is gearing up to welcome a pair of hippos as part of an exchange initiative.

The arrival of these hippos from Dhaka National Zoo, scheduled for Wednesday, is set to unfold a significant milestone for the Chattogram Zoo, which has been looking to diversify its animal collection and accommodate its ever-increasing tiger population.

Six years ago, the zoo purchased a pair of tigers from South Africa, naming them Raj and Pori. This investment of Tk33 lakh proved to be a game-changer as the pair gave birth to 14 cubs. This raised the total number of tigers in the zoo to 16, now valued at approximately Tk6 crore.

Interestingly, while Raj and Pori sport the classic orange fur with black stripes, five of their 14 offspring boast a rare and coveted white coat with black stripes.

With the growing tiger population presenting challenges for the zoo authorities, they embarked on a quest to find innovative solutions and decided to exchange surplus tigers for different animal species.

Under an exchange programme, the National Zoo extended a generous offer to provide a pair of hippos, a species not currently housed in Chattogram Zoo.

Dr Shahadat Hossain Suvo, the deputy curator of Ctg Zoo, revealed that the exchange offer had been proposed through the ministry six months ago to diversify animal species.

"The National Zoo authorities offered us a pair of hippos in exchange for two tigers to go to Rangpur Zoo," he explained.

Dr Suvo further elaborated that a new enclosure for the hippos had been constructed, and the animals would be relocated within the coming days.

However, the cherished white tigers would not be part of this exchange programme.

"White tigers are a distinctive specialty of Chattogram Zoo, and visitors mainly come to see them, so we have no plans to exchange them at this time," he affirmed.

A pair of tigers, aged between two and three years, will be sent to the National Zoo on 19 September, while the pair of hippos, aged between seven and eight years, will arrive at Chattogram Zoo the following day. The inclusion of the hippo pair will elevate the diversity of animal species in the zoo to a remarkable 68.

Abul Bashar Mohmmad Fakhruzzaman, president of the Chattogram Zoo management committee, said the zoo had introduced several new species in the past year, including lions, llamas, kangaroos, macaws and wildebeests.

Fakhruzzaman, who is also the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, expressed pride in the successful effort to add the hippos.

Additionally, he revealed the zoo's plans to import three giraffes and five American flamingos in the near future and to expand its bird collection.

Since its inception in 1989 in the Foy's Lake area, the zoo has grown to encompass 10 acres and has a diverse array of 620 animals. This includes white tigers, lions, bears, crocodiles, various deer and monkeys, chimpanzees, owls, porcupines, jackals, zebras, peacocks, ostriches, emus, pheasants, parrots, falcons, vultures, turkeys, pigeons, pythons and snakes.

With an average of 3,000 visitors daily, the zoo generates approximately Tk50 crore per year from ticket sales.