Chattogram salt factory catches fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:49 pm

Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

A salt factory in Patiya upazila of Chattogram caught fire in the early hours of Friday (28 January).

Saidul Islam, station officer of Patiya Fire Service, informed The Business Standard that a fire broke out at a salt factory owned by Sirajul Islam in Indrapol area. 

The Patiya Fire Service station brought the fire under control at 5am after a frantic effort of two hours.

There has been no casualty, he informed, adding the causes behind the blaze could not be known yet.

The amount of damages caused by the fire will be measured after investigation, he added.

