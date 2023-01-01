Chattogram Press Club elects new committee

Salahuddin Md Reza and Debdulal Bhowmik have been elected president and general secretary of Chattogram Press Club respectively for a two-year term.

The election took place at Chittagong Press Club from 10 am to 4pm on Saturday (31 December).

256 out of 266 voters cast their votes in the election, while 39 candidates competed in the polls for 13 posts.

Election Commissioner Omar Kaiser announced the official results around 9:30pm that day.

Salahuddin Md Reza, bureau chief of Daily Ittefaq bagged 95 votes while his nearest competitor, Kalim Sarwar, bureau chief of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) bagged 93 votes.

In the meantime, Debdulal Bhowmik, assistant editor of Daily Purbodesh was elected with 77 votes, while Mohsin Chowdhury, Bureau chief of Boishakhi TV bagged 71 votes.

Other elected office-bearers of the press club are Senior Vice-President Chowdhury Farid; Vice-President Monzur Kader Monju; Joint Secretary Shahidullah Shahriar; Finance Secretary Rashed Mahmud, Cultural Secretary Nasir Uddin Haider; Sports Secretary Sohel Sarwar; Library Secretary Kutub Uddin, Social Welfare Secretary Al Rahman Press and Publication secretary Khorshed Alam Shamim; and four executive members, Jashim Uddin Chowdhury Sabuj, Mujjemul Hoque, Ahub Ali and Monzurul Alam Manzu.