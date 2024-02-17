Ctg port launches two scanners for export containers

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the FS6000 model scanners today. Later, they were handed over to the Chattogram Customs House.

The Chattogram port launched two scanners to automatically inspect export cargo containers, replacing the conventional cargo inspection system.

Officials say previously, export goods were sent to destinations like Europe and America without scanning at the port, leading to various irregularities. The introduction of the two scanners aims to prevent the irregularities.

Five-R-Associates supplied the scanners made by Nuctech Company Limited to the port at a cost of Tk85.89 crore. Each scanner has the capacity to scan 150 containers per hour.

The revenue generated from the two scanners will be divided between the Chattogram Customs House and the Chattogram Port Authority.

Officials say the scanners can be driven directly through the scanning tunnel, enabling automatic scanning of containers. They can identify organic materials, inorganic materials, and intermediate materials by specific colours.

In 2019, a delegation from the US Coast Guard visited Chattogram port's security operations and emphasised the necessity of scanning export goods before shipment. The team highlighted the risks of sending export products to Europe and America without prior scanning. Consequently, the port began scanning export goods as part of the process.

At the inauguration ceremony, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "We have successfully met the conditions of the ISPS code by implementing scanning measures for export products."

With the addition of the two new scanners, the total number of scanners at seven out of the 12 gates of the port will increase to nine. Previously, the scanners were solely used for scanning import containers.

Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md Mostafa Kamal, and Chattogram Port Director (Security) Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Arifur Rahman Khan also spoke at the event.