Chattogram port, customs remain open during Eid holidays

Chattogram port and customs will remain operational even during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Stakeholder organisations including private depots will remain open so that import and export are not disrupt.

An instruction of Chittagong Port mentions that all operational work including those at Chittagong Port, Pangaon ICT (Inland Container Terminal) and Dhaka Kamalapur ICD (Inland Container Depot) will continue during the Eid holidays that started 19 April and will end on 23 April.

For this purpose, Janata Bank, One Bank and other banks inside the Chattogram port were urged to employ manpower in their booths.

Besides, the port authority requested the related branches of Sonali Bank and all private depots to continue operations at Chittagong Customs House.

Faizur Rahman, commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, has instructed the relevant units of customs to continue the export activities in Chattogram Export Processing Zone.

Chittagong Customs House Deputy Commissioner Bodruzzaman Munshi told TBS, Chattogram Customs House activities are in operation during the Eid holidays.

According to the instructions of the National Board of Revenue, the toll collection will be closed only on Eid day, he added.

Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Syed Mohammad Arif told TBS that much like the customs office the offices of the agents will also remain open.

He also said, despite remaining open if the importer does not take delivery of the goods from the port during Eid holidays, a congestion of containers will be created at the port.

"I hope that they will take the deliveries as soon as goods are released from the ships at the port," he added.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) President Nurul Qayyum Khan told TBS, 19 depots in Chittagong are operating during the Eid holidays.

Garments and other export products from various factories in the country are being loaded into containers for being shipped.

Eid holiday will not affect the operations of the depot, he added.