Chattogram mapping hills to prevent landslides

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is preparing a layout of hilly areas that are prone to landslides and earthquakes to protect residents and settlers.

As a hilly district, Chattogram, the country's second-largest city, is vulnerable to landslide hazards with an increasing trend of frequency and damage. In the last 15 years, nearly 400 people have died due to landslides, with 127 lives lost in multiple landslides on a single day in 2007.

To prepare the layout, the Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience of Dhaka University has started to survey the areas this month, collecting data on mountain soils and stones.

The 12-member survey team, headed by the department's Chairman Dr Md Zillur Rahman, expects to finalise the area blueprint within the next six months.

Professor Zillur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS), "The hill and land structure of Chattogram is different from other areas of the country. The hills here are made up of soft rock soil and sedimentary rocks which break apart or crumble easily when it rains and trigger landslides."

"We are working to create a landscape layout of Chattogram, through which a complete picture of the soil condition of the port city and its surrounding hills will emerge," he added.

"Various data and materials are being collected through field surveys. The collected materials have been field tested, and will also be tested in the laboratory. The tests will help us to identify which of the hills in the city are more vulnerable and how to reduce the risk of landslides," the professor said, adding that earthquake-prone areas will also be identified and included in this design.

According to the data obtained by the research team so far, the most vulnerable hills in Chattogram city are Batali Hill, Motijharna in Lalkhan Bazar, West Khulshi, Faujdahat-Bayezid link road and Asian Women University areas.

A master plan for greater Ctg in the making

The current area of ​​Chattogram city is 165 square kilometres but the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is moving forward to build a well-planned city spanning around 1,152 sq km.

A master plan is being formulated for this, which is expected to be completed by June 2024. The layout of the risky hills is being prepared as a part of this master plan.

Abu Isa Ansari, director of the masterplan project and deputy chief urban planner of CDA, told TBS, "The layout will not only cover the city but also the surrounding areas such as Sarkar Hat in Hathazari, Banshbaria in Sitakunda, Rangunia in the east and Sangu River in the south."

This layout will provide us insight into the condition of the hills. We will know which mountains can be settled by people and which to avoid, he added.