Chattogram farmer killed in wild elephant attack 

A farmer has been killed in a wild elephant attack in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

The incident took place around 7pm on Monday (27 June) at Narishcha Mobarak hill area of Padua union of the upazila.

Shah Alam, 55, of Askar Bari area of Shilok union came under elephant attack on his way back home from farmland.

Rangunia Narishcha Forest Department officer Mintu Kumar Dey said Shah Alam died on the spot.

The government will provide his family with compensation of Tk3 lakh as per the existing law in this regard, the forest officer added.

