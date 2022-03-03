Chattogram fair celebrates a decade of MFS  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 10:06 pm

Chattogram fair celebrates a decade of MFS  

A mobile financial services (MFS) fair has been held in the port city of Chattogram to celebrate a decade of MFS business in the country.

13 MFS providers, including bKash, Nagad, Upay, Rocket, mCash, and others, sponsored the fair at the Central Railway Building (CRB) on Thursday, on the 10th anniversary of MFS being launched in the country.

The fair was organised with the theme of "Haater Muthoy Arthik Seba", or "Financial services in the palm of your hand".

According to sources, 13 companies currently provide MFS services in the country. The total number of MFS subscribers is more than 11 crore and the number of agents is more than 11 lakh. On average, the sector sees more than one crore daily transactions, averaging Tk 2,295 crore in transactions.

Arif Hossain Khan, general manager of the Bangladesh Bank's Chattogram Office inaugurated the fair.

Muhammad Badiuzzaman Didar, deputy general manager of  Bangladesh Bank, Asim Kumar Chowdhury and Sarup Kumar Chowdhury, deputy general managers at the central bank's Chattogram Office, and Major General Sheikh Mohammad Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external & corporate affairs officer of bKash, were also present at the ceremony among others.

Speakers on the occasion said mobile-based financial transaction services were launched in 2011 as part of the government's Digital Bangladesh vision to provide people with an alternative to mainstream banking services.

