Chattogram DC relieved of returning officer duty for violating election rules

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mominur Rahman has been relieved of the post of returning officer for violating election rules ahead of the Zilla Parishad Election.

He was removed from the post of returning officer due to his 'biased' stance in the Zilla Parishad polls, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said Sunday (18 September).

Regional Election Officer Hasanuzzaman will replace him as the new returning officer, sources at Election Commission told The Business Standard.

On Saturday (17 September), a legal notice was served seeking action against Chattogram Deputy Commissioner for participating in prayers for the victory of the Awami League candidate in Zilla Parishad elections.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan sent the notice to the Chief Election Commissioner, Public Administration Secretary, Election Commission Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram.

On 15 September, Awami League's nominated chairman candidate ATM Piarul Islam went to the deputy commissioner's office to submit his nomination papers along with party leaders.

Meanwhile, returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman participated in a prayer with Awami League leaders wishing victory for Piarul.

He addressed the Awami League leaders sitting next to Piarul Islam while giving a speech.

He also said that BNP-Jamaat should also pray for the victory of Awami League in the upcoming parliamentary elections.