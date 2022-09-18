Chattogram DC relieved of returning officer duty for violating election rules

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Chattogram DC relieved of returning officer duty for violating election rules

TBS Report 
18 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 07:56 pm
Chattogram DC relieved of returning officer duty for violating election rules

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mominur Rahman has been relieved of the post of returning officer for violating election rules ahead of the Zilla Parishad Election.

He was removed from the post of returning officer due to his 'biased' stance in the Zilla Parishad polls, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said Sunday (18 September).

Regional Election Officer Hasanuzzaman will replace him as the new returning officer, sources at Election Commission told The Business Standard.

On Saturday (17 September), a legal notice was served seeking action against Chattogram Deputy Commissioner for participating in prayers for the victory of the Awami League candidate in Zilla Parishad elections.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan sent the notice to the Chief Election Commissioner, Public Administration Secretary, Election Commission Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram.

On 15 September, Awami League's nominated chairman candidate ATM Piarul Islam went to the deputy commissioner's office to submit his nomination papers along with party leaders.

Meanwhile, returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman participated in a prayer with Awami League leaders wishing victory for Piarul.

He addressed the Awami League leaders sitting next to Piarul Islam while giving a speech.

He also said that BNP-Jamaat should also pray for the victory of Awami League in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Top News

Election Commission / returning officers / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

9h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

10h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

19m | Videos
New rules at Eiffel Tower to save electricity

New rules at Eiffel Tower to save electricity

34m | Videos
Cheetahs return to India after 70-year of absence

Cheetahs return to India after 70-year of absence

3h | Videos
How to maintain a mobile phone

How to maintain a mobile phone

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 