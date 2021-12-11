Chattogram customs seizes chemical products imported under false declaration

The Chattogram Customs House has seized a consignment that contained chemical products instead of the one originally declared by the importer.

PnR Industries, an importer in Mymensingh, declared that they would import 25 tonne polyester yarn worth $41,560 from China under bond facility. Russell Garments, a clearing forwarding agent in Chattogram, filed a bill of entry at the Chattogram Customs House on 6 December to unload the consignment.

Acting on a tip off, customs house's Audit Investigation and Research (AIR) unit examined the container in presence of the clearing and forwarding agent's representative on 9 December, and found that there were 247 bags of chemical products weighing 9.86 tonne, not yearn.

AIR Unit Deputy Commissioner Sharfuddin Mia told TBS on Saturday that the bill of entry for the consignment is blocked in the ASYCUDA World system.

The AIR unit seized the consignment and sent the imported chemical goods to a laboratory for testing.

Further details regarding the matter will be published after receiving the chemical test report.