Chattogram customs fines importer Tk1 cr for false declaration 

The Chattogram Customs House Sunday fined a Dhaka-based importer M/S NB Traders Tk1,36,99000 for trying to evade duty through false declaration.

In the declaration, NB Traders said to have imported five containers of Coated Calcium Carbonate. During physical examination, the Chattogram Customs found Dextrose Monohydrate instead of the declared item after the containers reached the port.

According to the declaration form, the amount of the duty of the declared item was only Tk6,82,733.

The Chattogram Customs sources said that the consignment reached to the Chattogram port from China on 18 March. C&F agent MN Enterprise submitted the bill of entry on behalf of the importer on 30 March.

On tip off, the audit, investigation and research (AIR) unit of Chattogram Customs House halted the release of the consignment by locking the bill of entry. On 6 April, the AIR team examined the consignment by opening containers at the port.

On 8 May, AIR unit Deputy Commissioner Sharfuddin Miah said that they found 4,800 sacks inside which there was dextrose monohydrate weighing 120 tons and not coated calcium carbonate which were printed on the paper. The estimated value of the item is Tk54,77000.