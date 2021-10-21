Chattogram Customs files case against bidder for pay order fraud

The Chattogram Custom House filed a criminal case with Chattogram Port Police Station, against a customs auction bidder named Khalilur Rahman, after finding evidence of a pay order fraud committed by him.

Rashedur Rahman, Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) of the auction branch of the Customs House, filed the case on Wednesday for government revenue evasion and disrupting auction functions.

Khalilur, who is from Faridganj upazila of Chandpur, submitted a pay order of Tk25.6 lakh for a CNG-powered taxi consignment. The bank later found that the actual pay order was worth Tk120.

Khalilur Rahman also submitted a pay order of Tk2.6 lakh for a container consignment of floor mats and another pay order of Tk19,47,858 for three containers, which were later found to be pay orders of only Tk150 and Tk120 respectively. He was selected as the highest bidder for two lots.

According to the case document, Khalilur Rahman was considered the highest bidder at a bid price of Tk2.56 crore on 9 June for purchasing goods from the auction branch of Customs.

According to the terms of the tender, there is an obligation to deposit 10% of the bid price, Tk25.6 lakh, in the government treasury. Khalilur submitted a pay order of Tk25.6 lakh to Exim Bank Limited's Sheikh Mujib Road branch on 9 June.

When the pay order seemed suspicious, the customs house sent it to Exim Bank Limited for verification. The bank authorities informed Chattogram Customs House that the actual amount of the payment order was Tk120.

The pay order was sent to Sonali Bank Limited, Customs House, Chattogram branch on 9 August for ecashment but could not be cashed due to the discrepancy in the amount of money.

Ali Reza Haider, the assistant commissioner of the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House, told TBS that preparations were underway to file another criminal case against the bidder in connection with the auction fraud.

However, Khalilur Rahman said he was not involved in the pay order fraud.

Bandar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nizam Uddin said an investigation has already started and if investigation proves forgery, the accused will face legal consequences.