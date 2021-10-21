Chattogram Customs files case against bidder for pay order fraud

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:31 pm

Related News

Chattogram Customs files case against bidder for pay order fraud

Rashedur Rahman, Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) of the auction branch of the Customs House, filed the case on Wednesday citing government revenue evasion and disruption of auction functions

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Chattogram Custom House filed a criminal case with Chattogram Port Police Station, against a customs auction bidder named Khalilur Rahman, after finding evidence of a pay order fraud committed by him.

Rashedur Rahman, Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) of the auction branch of the Customs House, filed the case on Wednesday for government revenue evasion and disrupting auction functions.

Khalilur, who is from Faridganj upazila of Chandpur, submitted a pay order of Tk25.6 lakh for a CNG-powered taxi consignment. The bank later found that the actual pay order was worth Tk120.

Khalilur Rahman also submitted a pay order of Tk2.6 lakh for a container consignment of floor mats and another pay order of Tk19,47,858 for three containers, which were later found to be pay orders of only Tk150 and Tk120 respectively. He was selected as the highest bidder for two lots.

According to the case document, Khalilur Rahman was considered the highest bidder at a bid price of Tk2.56 crore on 9 June for purchasing goods from the auction branch of Customs.

According to the terms of the tender, there is an obligation to deposit 10% of the bid price, Tk25.6 lakh, in the government treasury. Khalilur submitted a pay order of Tk25.6 lakh to Exim Bank Limited's Sheikh Mujib Road branch on 9 June.

When the pay order seemed suspicious, the customs house sent it to Exim Bank Limited for verification. The bank authorities informed Chattogram Customs House that the actual amount of the payment order was Tk120.

The pay order was sent to Sonali Bank Limited, Customs House, Chattogram branch on 9 August for ecashment but could not be cashed due to the discrepancy in the amount of money.

Ali Reza Haider, the assistant commissioner of the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House, told TBS that preparations were underway to file another criminal case against the bidder in connection with the auction fraud.

However, Khalilur Rahman said he was not involved in the pay order fraud.

Bandar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nizam Uddin said an investigation has already started and if investigation proves forgery, the accused will face legal consequences.

Top News

Chattogram customs / pay order fraud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

15m | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

55m | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025