Chattogram Customs auction 

Seventy-two lots of goods were auctioned in the auditorium of the auction branch of Chattogram Customs House on Sunday afternoon.

Mohammad Morshed, manager of KM Corporation, a government-run auction house, said the tender box was opened in the presence of bidders. 159 tenders were submitted against the 72 lots up for auction. How many tenders were submitted against each consignment will be public information after three days.

Various products including 25 cycles, ladies belts, electric tricycles, sanitizer products, ceramic wall tiles, gear boxes, baby diapers, floating papers, green tea, mirrors, feed machinery, finished tiles, cars, footwear sandals, garments' fabrics, tamarind seed, readymade garments, used equipment, water filters, and capital machinery were auctioned.

According to Chattogram Customs' sources, catalogues and tenders for this auction were sold from 27 March. The aforementioned were sold from the auction branch of Chattogram Customs, the KM Corporation office in Majhirghat, and the office of the joint commissioner of the Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate in Kakrail, Dhaka. The deadline for submission of tenders was 31 March.