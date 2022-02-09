Chander Gari kills two schoolchildren in Chattogram

Two schoolgirls has been killed in Chattogram when a goods-laden truck (Chander Gari) carrying paddy hit them in an attempt to escape police.

The accident occurred on Wednesday (9 February) afternoon near Fatikchhari upazila.

The deceased are Mishu Akhter, 16, and Nisha Moni, 18 – both hailing from Paindong union of Fatikchhari.

Alamgir Hossain, sub-inspector of Fatikchhari Police Station, said the accident took place in Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway near Fatikchhari C&B field where two students died on-spot and one was injured.

A relative of one of the deceased girls claimed that the accident resulted due to the vehicle being chased by police.

Police recovered their bodies from the accident spot.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said three members of the traffic police chased a vehicle carrying rice paddy near a rice mill in Pela Gazi Dighir Bazar. The speeding vehicle hit the two students and overturned.

Aggrieved by the accident, locals put up logs in order to barricade traffic on the highway. They also set a motorcycle on fire to express their anger.