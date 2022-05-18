Chaktai businesses protest extortion

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Chaktai businesses protest extortion

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Chaktai businesses protest extortion

Businesses and workers in Chaktai, part of the largest wholesale market of Khatunganj in Chattogram, staged a demonstration on Wednesday for two hours. They stopped their business activities to protest extortion by some workers' associations demanding money from vehicles that transport goods.

Chaktai Business Association President Ahsan Khaled Parvez told The Business Standard that some leaders and activists of some workers' associations were levying extortion money ranging from Tk500 to Tk1000 from goods laden transport vehicles after Eid-ul-Fitr in the name of the ruling party. They are even denying the vehicles entry into Chaktai if they refuse to pay money, he added.  

Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said that Chaktai-Khatunganj is the lifeline of consumer goods in the country. There should be no scope for extortion here, he added.

"We have requested law enforcement agencies to take steps against these extortionists," he said. 

Top News

extortion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

12h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

13h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

1h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

1h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

3h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists