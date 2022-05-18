Chaktai businesses protest extortion

Businesses and workers in Chaktai, part of the largest wholesale market of Khatunganj in Chattogram, staged a demonstration on Wednesday for two hours. They stopped their business activities to protest extortion by some workers' associations demanding money from vehicles that transport goods.

Chaktai Business Association President Ahsan Khaled Parvez told The Business Standard that some leaders and activists of some workers' associations were levying extortion money ranging from Tk500 to Tk1000 from goods laden transport vehicles after Eid-ul-Fitr in the name of the ruling party. They are even denying the vehicles entry into Chaktai if they refuse to pay money, he added.

Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said that Chaktai-Khatunganj is the lifeline of consumer goods in the country. There should be no scope for extortion here, he added.

"We have requested law enforcement agencies to take steps against these extortionists," he said.