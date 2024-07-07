UP chairman gunned down in Khulna’s Dumuria

Bangladesh

UNB
07 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:27 pm

Related News

UP chairman gunned down in Khulna’s Dumuria

The victim’s brother-in-law Monir Hossain said Rabiul came under a gun attack while returning home by a motorbike from a workers’ meeting of the AL at night.

UNB
07 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 01:27 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A union parishad (UP) chairman, who is also an Awami League (AL) leader, was gunned down by unknown miscreants on his way home from a political program in Dumuria upazila of Khulna on Saturday night, according to the police.

Deceased Rabiul Islam, 42, was chairman of Sarappur UP and member of the upazila unit of the ruling AL committee.

The victim's brother-in-law Monir Hossain said Rabiul came under a gun attack while returning home by a motorbike from a workers' meeting of the AL at night.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The miscreants opened fire targeting him when he arrived at the East end of Gutudiya Wapda Bridge around 10pm, causing him to fall on the ground from the bike", he added.

Sensing the presence of locals, the gunmen fled the scene immediately while the locals first took him to Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead, said Monir Hossain.

Quoting the physicians, he said the excessive bleeding led to his death as he received three rounds of bullets in the back.

Dumuria police station's Officer-in-Charge Sukanta Saha said they have already collected samples from the spot and a team has been working to identify the accused involved with the murder.

Locals said Rabiul was elected UP chairman twice in 2015 and 2021 as a rebel candidate of the ruling AL. 

He also came under attack by miscreants in 2015.

UP chairman / gunshot / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

3h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade programme: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Now | Videos
The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

The representative of the European Union met with Putin during his visit to Russia

1h | Videos
What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

18h | Videos