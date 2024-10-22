Cervical cancer: Govt to vaccinate 62 lakh teens from 24 Oct

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government is set to vaccinate over 62 adolescent girls aged 10-14 to prevent cervical cancer starting from Thursday (24 October).

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign at a national advocacy meeting held today (22 October) at the InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.

Initially, the campaign will be conducted in seven divisions, excluding Dhaka.

At the meeting it was mentioned that approximately 8,000 women in Bangladesh are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and nearly 5,000 succumb to the disease.

Initially, the campaign will target girls in 5th to 9th grades in educational institutions. Subsequently, girls aged 10 to 14 can register with their birth certificates at designated locations in their respective wards, upazilas, and unions.

Presiding over the event, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, Professor Md Abu Jafor, emphasised the government's efforts to reach out to people in remote areas with the vaccination programme.

He also urged parents to encourage their daughters to get vaccinated.

Speaking as the chief guest Senior Secretary MA Akmal Hossain Azad assured that all necessary preparations have been made and urged parents to encourage their daughters to get vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Bangladesh. It often takes more than a decade for women to notice the symptoms or get diagnosed with this type of cancer.

The most effective way to prevent this disease is through early prevention.

