Certificate award ceremony of BAF course held

The certificate award ceremony of No 11 Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAI) course of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Flight Safety Institute in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

As the chief guest, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed handed over certificates among the student officers.

The duration of the course was 17 working days, said an ISPR press release.

A total no of 12 student officers attended the course, out of which five officers were from Bangladesh Air Force, two officers each from Bangladesh Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force & Tanzania Air Force and an officer from Pakistan Air Force.

Lieutenant Commander Md Shahnur Talukdar Munna (engr) of Bangladesh Navy secured the first position in the course.

Senior officers from Bangladesh Air Force, invited guests from Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and guests from High Commission of Pakistan attended the event.