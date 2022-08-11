Certificate award ceremony of BAF course held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:52 pm

Related News

Certificate award ceremony of BAF course held

Lieutenant Commander Md Shahnur Talukdar Munna of Bangladesh Navy secured top position in the course

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:52 pm
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Md Sade Uddin Ahmed hands over certificates among the student officers at the certificate award ceremony of No-11 Aircraft Accident Investigation course of Bangladesh Air Force at Flight Safety Institute in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday. Photo: ISPR
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Md Sade Uddin Ahmed hands over certificates among the student officers at the certificate award ceremony of No-11 Aircraft Accident Investigation course of Bangladesh Air Force at Flight Safety Institute in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday. Photo: ISPR

The certificate award ceremony of No 11 Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAI) course of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Flight Safety Institute in Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

As the chief guest, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed handed over certificates among the student officers.

The duration of the course was 17 working days, said an ISPR press release.

A total no of 12 student officers attended the course, out of which five officers were from Bangladesh Air Force, two officers each from Bangladesh Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force & Tanzania Air Force and an officer from Pakistan Air Force.

Lieutenant Commander Md Shahnur Talukdar Munna (engr) of Bangladesh Navy secured the first position in the course.

Senior officers from Bangladesh Air Force, invited guests from Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and guests from High Commission of Pakistan attended the event.

Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) / Bangladesh Air Force / Certificate award ceremony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system