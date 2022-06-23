Cellular coverage restored at 1,166 sites in flood-hit districts
Telecom operators have swung into emergency mode to restore their networks in the three flood-affected districts of Bangladesh -- Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrakona.
So far, cellular coverage has been restored at 1,166 of the 2,528 sites in these districts, the Post and Telecommunication Ministry said in a press release.
Three telecom operators -- Internet Service Provider (ISP), Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) and Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) -- provide services in these three districts.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has also set up a monitoring cell for the flood-hit areas.