Celebrate Eid by maintaining health rules: President

President M Abdul Hamid today called upon countrymen to celebrate Eid festival in compliance with health rules to keep the country free form Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.



The President came up with the call while conveying Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the countrymen through mass-media at Bangabhaban's Credential Hall after offering Eid prayers this morning.



"One thing we need to keep in mind . . . the Covid-19 pandemic is under control but this lethal disease has not completely disappeared. Corona infections are on the rise again in many parts of the world," he said.



The head of the state, therefore, feared that the situation could worsen at any time if the people did not become aware of their movement and lifestyle at this situation.



President Hamid added: "We must not call for any danger . . . to make everyone happy" on the holy celebration.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no religious festival of any community, including Eid, were celebrated and enjoyed in the expected joyous atmosphere in last two years, Hamid mentioned.



The President said the Corona situation at present is very much under control, so it is normal that people will have a tendency to enjoy unbridled joy now.

Abdul Hamid also urged the countrymen to share the joy of Eid with all irrespective of rich and poor alike.



Noting that the present government is making continuous efforts to put a smile on the face of every citizen of the country, he said before the Eid-ul-Fitr, 32,904 landless and homeless families were given houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"Everyone's pledge on this Eid-ul-Fitr is to make everyone smile by building a hunger-free, poverty-free and happy-prosperous Bangladesh," the President added.

