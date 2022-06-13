CEC refuses to comment over demand of caretaker government

Bangladesh

UNB
13 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:46 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday refused to comment over the oppositions' demand for restoration of caretaker government saying it is not the business of the commission.

"We have no comment on the demands of the opposition as the issue of the caretaker government or other various governments is not our business. This is a constitutional issue. If political leaders agree, they will consider it," he said.

The CEC was replying to a question over the election-time government when he talked to reporters after a meeting with Transparency International Bangladesh at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.

He said the government that will be there during the polls is the election-time government. The election-time government would not work on policy.

"Our interaction with that government will increase. A minister is not of the party. We want them to cooperate with us," he added.

The CEC said the government is obliged to cooperate with the Election Commission as per laws. "We'll seek cooperation from the government in all the elections and of course we hope that the government will cooperate," he said.

Habibul Awal hoped that the government which would be there during the election would behave like a polls-time government as they took oath to perform the responsibility neutrally in line with the Constitution and won't show partiality.

"I believe that they (ministers of the election-time government) know their oath. They will behave like the election-government for the sake of arrangement of at least a fair election. As a minister of the government not of a party, they would behave," he said.

 

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Caretaker Government

