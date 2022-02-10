CEC Nurul Huda sued for contempt of court

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 10:10 pm

The High Court may hear the petition for contempt of court next week, the petitioner’s lawyer said

The Gono Songhoti Andolon has filed a petition with the High Court (HC), seeking punishment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda for contempt of court by not registering their organisation as a political party of Bangladesh.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, on behalf of Gono Songhoti Andolon's chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, filed the plea on Thursday with the HC department concerned.

He said the High Court may hear the petition for contempt of court next week.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said that on 28 December 2017, Gono Songhoti Andolon submitted an application to the Election Commission to be registered as a political party.

The Election Commission (EC) on 19 June 2018 rejected the application.

Zonayed Saki, later submitted a writ petition to the HC challenging the EC's decision, the lawyer said.

After hearing the writ petition, on 11 April 2019, the High Court directed the Election Commission to register Gono Songhoti Andolon as a political party within 30 days.

"After serving a notice to the Election Commission, we filed a contempt petition with the court as the EC has yet to take any initiative to register Gono Songhoti Andolon as a political party, which is tantamount to contempt of court," according to the petition.

