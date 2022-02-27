CEC, Election Commissioners take oath

The newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four Election Commissioners have taken oath.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Judge's Lounge of the Supreme Court Sunday (27 February).

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the ceremony.

On Saturday, President M Abdul Hamid gave the appointment of CEC and other ECs and the cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The four ECs are District and Session Judge (Retd) Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Senior Secretary (Retd) M Alamgir and Senior Secretary (Retd) Anisur Rahman.

Earlier on 22 February, the search committee on the formation of the EC had finalised the name of 10 selected persons. The committee handed over a list of the selected persons to the President on 24 February.