CEC, Election Commissioners take oath

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

CEC, Election Commissioners take oath

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 06:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and four Election Commissioners have taken oath. 

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Judge's Lounge of the Supreme Court Sunday (27 February).

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the ceremony. 

On Saturday, President M Abdul Hamid gave the appointment of CEC and other ECs and the cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The four ECs are District and Session Judge (Retd) Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Senior Secretary (Retd) M Alamgir and Senior Secretary (Retd) Anisur Rahman.

Earlier on 22 February, the search committee on the formation of the EC had finalised the name of 10 selected persons. The committee handed over a  list of the selected persons to the President on 24 February.

Top News

Election commissioners / EC formation / oath

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

4h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

5h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

7h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

17m | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

17m | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

1h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused