CEC in a crisis over upcoming elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

CEC in a crisis over upcoming elections

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 04:03 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that he is in a crisis regarding the upcoming national elections.

"A major party says it will not participate in the election. Another party says elections will be held. This has created a dilemma in the political sphere," said the CEC during a dialogue with Bangladesh Islami Front at the Election Commission building on Monday.

Mentioning that the government should be a representative of the people, the CEC said there is no alternative to elections in this [democratic] system.

"We do not want a drama in the name of election, nor do you," he added.

The CEC said, "An acceptable election must be held. We want a good parliament and government to be formed. BNP has to establish what they are demanding through dialogues, discussions and movements because the constitution is involved in it."

Kazi Habibul Awal also said, "We have no preference. We have only one job – to allow voters to exercise their right to franchise. We will certainly try to take legal action if we are notified of voters being prevented from voting in villages and towns."

Pointing out that the Election Commission has much power, the CEC said, "In the past, it [EC] may not have been able to fully exercise their power due to some reason. But we will try to apply it [in future]."

Besides, during the dialogue, it was proposed to bring the Ministries of Public Administration, Home, Defence, Finance and Local Government under the Election Commission.

Regarding the proposal, the CEC said the issue is complex as constitutional issues are involved in it.

All political parties can discuss this among themselves, he added.

Top News

CEC / CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

4h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

5h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

7h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

18h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

19h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

20h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership