CEC assures of level playing field in elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday assured of ensuring a level playing field in elections.

"Ensuring a level playing field in elections is a hard task. Despite that, we have to try. I want to assure you that we will try our best," he said.

The CEC made the remarks while exchanging views with eminent citizens ahead of the general elections at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.

About the safety and security of voters in elections, he said it must be considered whether the voters are safe after casting their votes.

Awal said the EC has enough rules and regulations but there is a lack of enforcement. "Enforcement capacity needs to be further enhanced," he added.

Noting that the evolution of the country's elections is not positive, he said violence gets rampant in polls.

"If this continues to happen, the voters will lose interest (to cast their votes) ... violence must be stopped," he said.

Claiming that the election commissioners have courage enough to speak the truth, the CEC said they have nothing to lose or get.

It would be a success if a free, fair and participatory general poll could be held as per the suggestions of the country's eminent citizens, he said.

Mentioning that 100% success may not be possible, Awal said many have stated that if the elections become 50-60% acceptable, it would be a great achievement.

He said many opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections.

"...many people are not used to it. Whether there is any digital fraud through machines, many countries around the world have already cancelled the EVM use. It must be studied to know why they stopped the EVM use," he said.

"We have to get an idea by holding a meeting with the technical committee," he added.

The CEC said the commission will remain alert so that none can use religion in elections.

At the meeting, the eminent citizens advised not to use EVMs in national elections without consensus, to ensure the people's rights to vote and their safety, especially women and minorities, and to bring administration and law enforcement agencies under the EC's control during elections period.

Former Cabinet Secretary Ali Imam Majumder, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Farasuddin Ahmed, former Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Nazrul Islam, distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Dr Iftekharuzzaman, among others, spoke at the meeting.